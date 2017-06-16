Anne Helen Petersen: Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud

Anne Helen Petersen talks about her new book Too Fat, Too Slutty, Too Loud: The Rise and Reign of the Unruly Woman with Julie Gerstein, BuzzFeed Senior Lifestyle Editor.

If a woman dares to be too boisterous, or too outspoken, society’s reaction is to tear them down. This has always been the status quo, but in spite of the opposition, the persona of the unruly woman has begun to garner positive attention and carve itself into the cultural consciousness. In this fascinating read, Petersen examines the traits that make a woman unruly, and why in today’s culture, some celebrities that meet the mark are met with ever rising fame, as well as scorn. Why are we as societal voyeurs drawn to these women, and simultaneously harsh in our judgement of them?