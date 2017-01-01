Jorge Cham and Daniel Whiteson: "We Have No Idea" | Talks at Google

Cartoonist Jorge Cham and physicist Daniel Whiteson visit Google to discuss their new book "We Have No Idea". Cham is known for his comic "Piled Higher and Deeper. Whiteson is a Professor of Experimental Particle Physics at the University of California Irvine.

ABOUT WE HAVE NO IDEA

A fun and informative guide to the biggest unanswered questions in the Universe.

PHD Comics creator Jorge Cham and particle physicist Daniel Whiteson team up to explain everything we DON'T know about the Universe, from Cosmic Rays and Dark Matter to time travel and the Big Bang. Filled with their popular infographics, cartoons, and clear and entertaining explanations, this book is perfect for anyone who's curious about science and all the big questions we still haven't answered.