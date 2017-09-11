Danielle Allen: 2017 National Book Festival

Danielle Allen launches her new book "Cuz: The Life and Times of Michael A" at the 2017 Library of Congress National Book Festival in Washington, D.C.

Speaker Biography: Danielle Allen is a professor and political theorist who has published extensively on democratic theory, political sociology and the history of political thought. Her work as a classicist and political scientist has examined justice and citizenship in ancient Athens and modern America. Some of Allen's publications are "The World of Prometheus: The Politics of Punishing in Democratic Athens," "Talking to Strangers: Anxieties of Citizenship since Brown v. Board of Education," "Why Plato Wrote" and "Our Declaration: A Reading of the Declaration of Independence in Defense of Equality." Her latest book is the family memoir of Michael Alexander Allen, "Cuz: The Life and Times of Michael A." Allen is a frequent public lecturer and contributor to The Washington Post, Boston Review, Democracy, Cabinet and The Nation. She is also the director of the Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University.