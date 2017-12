Siva Vaidhyanathan: Belief in the Age of Social Media

To what extent do the wiles of computer algorithms influence our worldview? If social media flattens our political discourse, how can citizens in a democracy engage in dialogue? “Echo chambers,” “filter bubbles”—whatever we call them, we know that Google, Facebook, and Twitter mediate our consumption of the news. Media scholar Siva Vaidhyanathan comes to CHF for a probing discussion of the complex role technology and social media play in shaping our beliefs—and to offer some positive solutions.