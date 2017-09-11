Poet Antjie Krog

South African poet & writer Antjie Krog discussed and read from her work.

Speaker Biography: Antjie Krog has won major awards in poetry, journalism, fiction and translation. Her work has been translated into English, Dutch, French, Italian, Spanish, Swedish and Serbian. Krog has translated Nelson Mandela's autobiography "Long Walk to Freedom," works by Henk van Woerden and Tom Lanoye, as well as a selection of South African verse written in the indigenous African languages into Afrikaans. This was followed by a reworking of narratives in the extinct language /Xam into Afrikaans poems in "Die Sterre Se 'tsau'" and English poems in "The Stars Say 'tsau'."