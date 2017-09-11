Shea Serrano | Basketball (and Other Things)

Sportswriter Shea Serrano and friends convene to take your questions on basketball (and other things) to celebrate the release of Serrano’s new book.

Panelists, from left to right: Shea Serrano, Jason Concepcion, Zach Lowe and Rembert Browne

In “Basketball (and Other Things)” Serrano takes you on a basketball-lover's journey through the highest highs of the game, to the lowest lows, and everything in between. He examines the most critical points in the game's history, such as the peak of MJ's career as the greatest player of all time, and breaks down some of the most beloved and heated debates in the fandom. Which NBA championship was most critical to the association's history? How do you rate shots from best to worst?

Regardless of whether you are a seasoned veteran, or a greenhorn just discovering the game, this authoritative anthology of legends, what-if's and stories is sure to earn it's place on your bookshelf from the first chapter.