Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith Inaugural Reading

Tracy K. Smith gave her inaugural reading as the 22nd Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry. She was joined by National Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman, who opened the event with an original poem.

Speaker Biography: Tracy K. Smith was born in Falmouth, Mass. in 1972 and raised in Fairfield, Calif. She is the author of three books of poetry, including "Life on Mars," winner of the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for Poetry; "Duende," winner of the 2006 James Laughlin Award and the 2008 Essence Literary Award; and "The Body's Question," winner of the Cave Canem Poetry Prize. Smith is also the author of a memoir, "Ordinary Light," a finalist for the 2015 National Book Award in Nonfiction and selected as a Notable Book by The New York Times and The Washington Post. Her fourth poetry collection, "Wade in the Water," will be published in 2018.