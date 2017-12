Masha Gessen - LIVE From The NYPL

Masha Gessen comes to the New York Public Library in honor of the annual Robert P. Silver Lecture.

Masha Gessen seven words :

Fetus

Transgender

Diversity

Vulnerable

Entitlement

Evidence Based

Science Based

Recorded live at the Celeste Bartos Forum at the New York Public Library on December 18, 2017