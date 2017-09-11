A Celebration of Gwendolyn Brooks

Elizabeth Alexander, Tyehimba Jess, Yusef Komunyakaa, Quraysh Ali Lansana, Marilyn Nelson, Sharon Olds, Atsuro Riley, Sapphire, Solmaz Sharif and Patricia Smith get together for an evening of readings to celebrate the centenary of Gwendolyn Brooks — part of a year-long, nationwide tribute to one of America’s most influential poets whose career offers an example of an artist always responsive to the dramatic historical, political and aesthetic changes and challenges she lived through. Co-sponsored by Our Miss Brooks: A Centennial Celebration, the Academy of American Poets, Cave Canem Foundation, the NYU Creative Writing Program, the Poetry Society of America, Poets House and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture (NYPL).

Recorded on Monday, November 13 at 92nd Street Y.