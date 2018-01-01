Jason Reynolds reads from Long Way Down

Jason Reynolds reads from his YA verse novel, Long Way Down, beautifully illustrated by Chris Priestley.

Excerpted from the audiobook: Long Way Down.

Published by Faber & Faber, 2018

Synopsis:

After Will's brother is shot in a gang crime, he knows the next steps. Don't cry. Don't snitch. Get revenge. So he gets in the lift with Shawn's gun, determined to follow The Rules. Only when the lift door opens, Buck walks in, Will's friend who died years ago. And Dani, who was shot years before that. As more people from his past arrive, Will has to ask himself if he really knows what he's doing.