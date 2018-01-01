Jennifer Egan and Nathan Englander reading new work

Jennifer Egan (A Visit From the Goon Squad) returns with Manhattan Beach, a heroine-driven adventure story with the atmosphere of a noir thriller and a wealth of period detail about New York from the Great Depression through World War II. “She gives us a great, gasping, sighing, breathing whole,” wrote Cathleen Schine. Nathan Englander’s new novel, Dinner at the Center of the Earth, is a time-shifting political thriller about an American Jew turned Israeli spy turned traitor. “It's superb: a work of psychological precision and moral force with an immediacy that captures both timeless human truth as well as the perplexities of the present day,” wrote Colson Whitehead.

Introductions by Alexandra Schwartz and Jordan Pavlin