Beverly Daniel Tatum

“An unusually sensitive work about the racial barriers that still divide us in so many areas of life.” — Jonathan Kozol

Walk into any racially mixed high school and you will see Black, White, and Latino youth clustered in their own groups. Is self-segregation a coping strategy or a problem? Twenty years ago, in Why Are All The Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? Beverly Daniel Tatum, a renowned authority on the psychology of racism, brought a complicated argument to the table: an appreciation of racial identity formation as essential to any potential communication across racial and ethnic differences. With a completely revised edition, Tatum joins us to discuss why we're apart when we're together.