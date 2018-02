David Frum | Appel Salon | January 22, 2018

"The real question for me is not 'how did Hilary Clinton lose?' but 'how did Donald Trump become the Republican nominee?' that's the thing that is really weird. That's the thing that has to be explained." —David Frum

Bestselling author, former White House speechwriter and senior editor at The Atlantic discusses his latest book, Trumpocracy.