Launching BEAUTIFUL RISING at Bluestockings NYC, feat. Laura Newman

In the struggle for freedom and justice, organizers and activists have often turned to art, creativity, and humor. In this follow-up to the bestselling Beautiful Trouble: A Toolbox for Revolution, Beautiful Rising showcases some of the most innovative tactics used in struggles against autocracy and austerity across the Global South.

Here, Laura Newman sings the table of contents to Beautiful Rising at the book's New York City launch. Thanks to Beautiful Trouble, L.A. Kauffman, Laura Newman, and Bluestockings for their support.