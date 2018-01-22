Jimmy Soni & Rob Goodman: "A Mind at Play"

Jimmy Soni and Rob Goodman will discuss their new book, A Mind at Play: How Claude Shannon Invented the Information Age.

Claude Shannon’s groundbreaking work at MIT and Bell Labs laid the foundations for digital computing and the Information Age. A Mind at Play, the first biography of Shannon (1916-2001), introduces readers to his life and career, his seminal work on information theory, and his interactions with the likes of Einstein, Turing, and von Neumann. Soni and Goodman will touch on Shannon’s work habits and practical advice on fostering creativity, as well as his hobbies as a gadgeteer, gambler, and juggler. The authors will discuss why Claude Shannon’s work is essential to the story of our age, bringing one of the foremost intellects of the twentieth century to life.