Penelope Lively and Kamila Shamsie introduce Penguin Women Writers

Penguin Women Writers celebrates the centenary of (some) women getting the vote in Britain. Curated by two of the UK’s most acclaimed female writers – Penelope Lively and Kamila Shamsie – this project features four forgotten classics by female authors: Mary McCarthy’s Birds of America, Meatless Days by Sara Suleri, Lifting the Veil by Ismat Chughtai and The Lark by E. Nesbit. We asked them why they were interested in curating the series and what they discovered about the four books they chose.