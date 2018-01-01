The Media, Myth & Fake News: From Watergate to Today

American University professor W. Joseph Campbell discusses the rise of "fake news" and the prevalence of media myths in this talk drawn from a new, expanded edition of his book "Getting It Wrong: Debunking the Greatest Myths in American Journalism."

Speaker Biography: W. Joseph Campbell is a professor in the School of Communication at American University. He is the author of "Yellow Journalism: Puncturing the Myths, Defining the Legacies," "The Year That Defined American Journalism: 1897 and Clash of Paradigms" and "Getting It Wrong."