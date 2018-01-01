Sarah McBride & Jennifer Finney Boylan | Tomorrow Will Be Different

Trans advocates Sarah McBride and Prof. Jennifer Finney Boylan discuss McBride’s powerful new memoir, “Tomorrow Will Be Different.”

Before Sarah McBride became the first transgender person to speak at a national political convention, Sarah struggled with the sadly familiar challenge several young members of the LGBTQ community face: whether or not to come out – not just to family, but to her peers, her classmates she led from her role as student body president.

Sarah knew she was a girl from her earliest memories, but it wasn’t until the Facebook post announcing her truth went viral that she realized just how much impact her story could have on the country. Four years later, she had become one of the most prominent transgender activists, working within the walls of the White House, advocating the passing of laws, and addressing the country in the midst of a heated presidential election.

Informative, heartbreaking, and empowering, “Tomorrow Will Be Different” is Sarah’s story of love and loss, a powerful entry into the LGBTQ community’s battle for equal rights and what it means to be openly transgender.

Sarah McBride is a LGBT rights activist and political figure. She is currently the National Press Secretary of the Human Rights Campaign, and is largely credited with the passage of legislation in Delaware banning discrimination on the basis of gender identity in employment, housing, insurance, and public accommodations. She has been a speaker at the Democratic National Convention, becoming the first openly transgender person to address a major party convention in American history.

Professor Jennifer Finney Boylan, author of fifteen books, is the inaugural Anna Quindlen Writer in Residence at Barnard College of Columbia University. Her column “Men & Women” appears on the op/ed page of the New York Times on alternate Wednesdays. From 2011 to 2018 she served on the Board of Directors of GLAAD, the media advocacy group for LGBT people worldwide. She was a consultant and cast member for I AM CAIT, the docu-series about Caitlyn Jenner that debuted on the E! network in July of 2015; and also served as a consultant to the Amazon series TRANSPARENT. Her 2003 memoir, “She’s Not There: a Life in Two Genders” (Broadway/Doubleday/Random House) was the first bestselling work by a transgender American.