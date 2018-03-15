NBCC Awards Ceremony for Award Year 2017

Event held on March 15, 2018 at the New School, New York, NY

Welcome: Luis Jaramillo, Interim Director, The New School Writing Program

Opening Remarks: Kate Tuttle, President, National Book Critics Circle

John Leonard Prize: Carmen Maria Machado, Her Body and Other Parties (Graywolf)

Introduced by Daniel Akst

Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing: Charles Finch

Introduced by Katherine A. Powers

Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award: John McPhee

Introduced by Michael Schaub and Stacey Vanek Smith

Poetry

Layli Long Soldier, Whereas (Graywolf)

Introduced by Tess Taylor

Criticism

Carina Chocano, You Play the Girl: On Playboy Bunnies, Stepford Wives, Train Wrecks, & Other Mixed Messages (Mariner) Edwidge Danticat, The Art of Death: Writing the Final Story (Graywolf)

Introduced by Carlin Romano

Autobiography

Xiaolu Guo, Nine Continents: A Memoir In and Out of China (Grove)

Introduced by Laurie Hertzel

Biography

Caroline Fraser, Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder (Metropolitan Books)

Introduced by Elizabeth Taylor

Nonfiction

Frances FitzGerald, The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America (Simon & Schuster)

Introduced by Mary Ann Gwinn

Fiction

Joan Silber, Improvement (Counterpoint)

Introduced by Tom Beer