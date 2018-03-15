NBCC Awards Ceremony for Award Year 2017

Event held on March 15, 2018 at the New School, New York, NY
Welcome: Luis Jaramillo, Interim Director, The New School Writing Program
Opening Remarks: Kate Tuttle, President, National Book Critics Circle
John Leonard Prize: Carmen Maria Machado, Her Body and Other Parties (Graywolf)
Introduced by Daniel Akst
Nona Balakian Citation for Excellence in Reviewing: Charles Finch
Introduced by Katherine A. Powers
Ivan Sandrof Lifetime Achievement Award: John McPhee
Introduced by Michael Schaub and Stacey Vanek Smith
Poetry
Layli Long Soldier, Whereas (Graywolf)
Introduced by Tess Taylor
Criticism
Carina Chocano, You Play the Girl: On Playboy Bunnies, Stepford Wives, Train Wrecks, & Other Mixed Messages (Mariner) Edwidge Danticat, The Art of Death: Writing the Final Story (Graywolf)
Introduced by Carlin Romano
Autobiography
Xiaolu Guo, Nine Continents: A Memoir In and Out of China (Grove)
Introduced by Laurie Hertzel
Biography
Caroline Fraser, Prairie Fires: The American Dreams of Laura Ingalls Wilder (Metropolitan Books)
Introduced by Elizabeth Taylor
Nonfiction
Frances FitzGerald, The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America (Simon & Schuster)
Introduced by Mary Ann Gwinn
Fiction
Joan Silber, Improvement (Counterpoint)
Introduced by Tom Beer