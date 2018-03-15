Rwanda Women Rising

Swanee Hunt discussed her book "Rwandan Women Rising," the story of how the female population of the tiny African nation led that country's rebirth after the horrific 1994 genocide that left nearly a million dead.

Speaker Biography: A former U.S. Ambassador to Austria, Swanee Hunt chairs the Washington-based Institute for Inclusive Security. She is the Eleanor Roosevelt Lecturer in Public Policy at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, CEO of Hunt Alternatives and a member of the U.S. Council on Foreign Relations.