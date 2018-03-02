Xianjie He and Huifang Yin (SUFE), Yachang Zeng and Huai Zhang (NTU), and Hailong Zhao (SWUFE): Testosterone, Facial Structure, and Achievement Drive. William Buckner on the behavioral ecology of male violence. Tara-Lyn Carter​​ (Melbourne) and Geoff Kushnick (ANU): Male Aggressiveness as Intrasexual Contest Competition in 78 Societies. Male sexuality isn’t brutal by default — it’s dangerous to suggest it is. The medieval roots of bro culture: Our cavalier approach to sexual consent goes back more than 500 years. The miscellaneous bros of bodybuilding.com: Bodybuilding.com’s humongous Misc. forum embodies the worst of American men.

Helana Darwin (Stony Brook): Omnivorous Masculinity: Gender Capital and Cultural Legitimacy in Craft Beer Culture. How did a once obscure academic become the Internet’s most revered — and reviled — intellectual? Kelefa Sanneh on Jordan Peterson’s gospel of masculinity. Hollywood’s most toxic bromance: Gary Baum on the implosion of Charlie Sheen and Lenny Dykstra. The great stink: It’s time for men to stop worrying about who they are, and start thinking about what they do. I finally learned to accept my own vulnerability as a man — it helped. James Bond is a wimp: To the misogynist, the most terrifying thing imaginable is a woman with power, her own voice and her own life.

C.D. Christensen (UC-Berkeley): The “True Man” and His Gun: On the Masculine Mystique of Second Amendment Jurisprudence. We need to talk about how toxic masculinity is killing America. What do America’s mass shootings have in common? Guns, yes — but also, boys. Boys do cry (and shoot): Jay Baron Nicorvo on how male fragility is a dangerous taboo. The trouble with boys: Peggy Orenstein on masculinity in the age of Trump.

Michelle Smirnova (Missouri): Small Hands, Nasty Women, and Bad Hombres: Hegemonic Masculinity and Humor in the 2016 Presidential Election. Trump said he would charge a gunman — here’s what he’s actually done in the face of danger. Donald Trump, Manly He-Man: We need a new model of masculinity — it won’t come from this president.