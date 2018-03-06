Trump’s chaos is becoming America’s chaos. Rick Smith interviews Sarah Kendzior on “the Mafia White House”. Nancy LeTourneau on Trump’s pattern of flip-flopping on issues. Elise Young and Demetrios Pogkas on how Trump’s Hudson Tunnel feud threatens the national economy. The shrinking of America: Trump is a brick and mortar nationalist who defines the country only in shallow physical terms, rather than lofty ideals. The Trump administration wants to dismantle Ronald Reagan’s “infrastructure of democracy”. E.J. Dionne on the cost of our war on public life. It’s beginning to look a lot like the Gilded Age: The 19th century provided fertile ground for racists and elites while American immigrants and workers suffered.
Trump is implicated in his attorney’s Stormy Daniels payment for the first time. The real threat to Trump isn’t Russia, racism, or incompetence — it’s corruption. Trump administration won’t impose sanctions on buyers of Russian arms. Christopher Steele, the man behind the Trump dossier: Jane Mayer on how the ex-spy tried to warn the world about Trump’s ties to Russia. Does Russia have leverage over Trump? Bob Dreyfuss interviews Diana Pilipenko on Moscow’s potential kompromat. What Democrats and Republicans don’t get about Robert Mueller. What we really learned from Mueller’s indictment of Russian trolls is that Internet providers know everything.