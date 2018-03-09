Andrea Kupfer Schneider (Marquette): Negotiating While Female. Why women choose differently at work: Brian Gallagher interviews Susan Pinker, author of The Sexual Paradox: Extreme Men, Gifted Women, and the Real Gender Gap. A stunning chart shows the true cause of the gender wage gap (and more). Serene J. Khader on some thoughts about women’s empowerment. Let women work: Rachel Vogelstein on the economic case for feminism. Women’s strikes are a reminder that women produce most of the wealth in society. This International Women’s Day, women “are fucking pissed off”. The feminist horizon: Maximillian Alvarez interviews Jodi Dean about the International Women’s Strike.