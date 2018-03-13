Eric Storm (Leiden): A New Dawn in Nationalism Studies? Some Fresh Incentives to Overcome Historiographical Nationalism. From H-Nationalism, Daniele Conversi (Basque Country): The Left and Nationalism: Introducing the Debate; Liah Greenfeld (BU): Left and Right around (and within) Nationalism; Ronald Grigor Suny (Michigan): Nationalism and the Russian Revolution: From Anti-Imperialism to a Soviet Empire; Maurizio Ferrera (Milan): The Revival of Regional Homelands and the Perils of Competitive Solidarities; and Marc Becker (Truman State): The Comintern and the Question of Race in the South American Andes.

How to sell a country: Samanth Subramanian on the booming business of nation branding. Kristian Williams on what George Orwell wrote about the dangers of nationalism. Dani Rodrik on why nation-states are good: The nation-state remains the best foundation for capitalism, and hyper-globalisation risks destroying it. Whither nationalism? Nationalism is not fading away — but it is not clear where it is heading. Return of the city-state: Nation-states came late to history, and there’s plenty of evidence to suggest they won't make it to the end of the century.