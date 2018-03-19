J. Robert Subrick (James Madison): The Political Economy of Black Panther’s Wakanda. People are dying because we misunderstand how those with addiction think: Brendan de Kenessey explains why addiction isn’t a moral failure. Say goodbye to the information age: It’s all about reputation now. Jeff Spross on how vulture capitalists ate Toys 'R' Us. John Jackson on the prehistory of Holocaust denial. Chris Ladd in why white evangelicalism is so cruel. Why is organized labor so active in Trump country? David Graeber and David Wengrow on how to change the course of human history (at least, the part that’s already happened). TV Guide magazine is still here, and is doing just fine. Chantal Da Silva goes inside the “free market” of people smuggling.

Mike Pompeo, counterpuncher: Donald Trump and his choice for secretary of state don’t agree on everything — but they share a mindset. Good riddance to CIA Director Pompeo: Nobody’s throwing goodbye parties at Langley for the outgoing boss.