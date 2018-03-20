Mark Pennington (King’s): Freedom, Regulation and Public Policy. Carla Ferstman (Essex): Reparations for Sexual and Other Gender-Based Violence. New research proves that all things being equal, nothing is equal for black boys (and more). Let’s stop calling the invasion of Iraq a “blunder” and call it what it is: A crime. Fascist mysticism: Pankaj Mishra reviews 12 Rules For Life: An Antidote to Chaos by Jordan Peterson. Facebook is stoking ethnic violence in the country — but would Myanmar really be better off without it? One thing we learn from presidential studies is how muddled we are about the presidency. How delivery apps like Seamless and Uber Eats may put your favorite restaurant out of business.