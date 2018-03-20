Ewan McGaughey (King’s): A Human Is Not a Resource. The quitting economy: When employees are treated as short-term assets, they reinvent themselves as marketable goods, always ready to quit. Downward-facing capitalist dogma: Office wellbeing programs disguise companies’ base motivations with the language of care. Racial divides have been holding American workers back for more than a century. Monopolies may be worse for workers than for consumers. The new working class: It’s not just men working factory jobs in the Rust Belt — and it never really was. Corporate America is suppressing wages for many workers. Sean McElwee on how employers already compel speech from workers.

“The workplace is killing people and nobody cares”: Dylan Walsh interviews Jeffrey Pfeffer, author of Dying for a Paycheck: How Modern Management Harms Employee Health and Company Performance — and What We Can Do About It. Hidden from the public and overlooked by regulators, immigrant workers in the laundry industry face a litany of hazards and abuse. Trashed: Kiera Feldman goes inside the deadly world of private garbage collection. America’s worst graveyard shift is grinding up workers. Retail jobs don’t need to be bad — here’s proof (and more). Maybe taxi drivers don’t hate progress, maybe they just don’t want to be poor. Our relationship with work is destroying our humanity.

The real future of work: Forget automation — the workplace is already cracking up in profound ways, and Washington is sorely behind on dealing with it. Many of the jobs of the future will be jobs of the past — here’s why that’s politically important.