From Lawfare, Andrew Keane Woods on the Cambridge Analytica-Facebook debacle: A legal primer. The Cambridge Analytica scandal, in 3 paragraphs: What it means for Facebook, for President Trump’s world, and for every American. Whatever Cambridge Analytica has done to the U.S., it’s done worse to developing countries. Who does Facebook serve? The slow-motion exit of the company’s security chief has revealed a troubling internal debate over whether the social network should prioritize users or profits. Conspiracy theories in the Age of Trump: Is Cambridge Analytica the missing link between Russia and Trump? Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica crisis keeps growing.

Given Facebook’s privacy backlash, why aren’t we angrier with the broadband industry? If you’re mad about Cambridge Analytica taking data from Facebook you should be absolutely livid about AT&T and Verizon. What you need to know about the Facebook controversy: How big data, big marketing and big politics turned 50 million Americans into lab rats. The problem isn’t just Cambridge Analytica or Facebook — it’s “surveillance capitalism”. Cambridge Analytica is not an anomaly: Ratfucking is political tradition — just ask G. Gordon Liddy and Richard Nixon. The real scandal isn’t what Cambridge Analytica did — it’s what Facebook made possible. Cambridge Analytica is shady, but Facebook is shadier. The Facebook data breach wasn’t a hack — it was a wake-up call.

A hurricane flattens Facebook: Facebook struggles to respond to the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Where is Mark Zuckerberg? As regulators and chaos circle the company following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook’s leader has gone absent without leave. Mark Zuckerberg AWOL from Facebook’s data leak damage control session. Is it time for more adult supervision at Facebook? Helaine Olen on Facebook’s terrible, horrible, no good 24 hours — and what comes next.