From the inaugural issue of Public Philosophy Journal, Christopher Long (MSU): Practicing Public Scholarship. Molly Brigid Flynn (Assumption): Socratism as a Vocation. Zoe Ashton (Simon Fraser) and Moti Mizrahi (FIT): Show Me the Argument: Empirically Testing the “Armchair Philosophy” Picture. Darren Bradley (Leeds): Philosophers Should Prefer Simpler Theories. Susan Haack (Miami): The Real Question: Can Philosophy be Saved? Thomas Grundmann (Cologne): Progress and Historical Reflection in Philosophy. How philosophy makes progress: Daniel Stoljar on the identity of philosophical problems over time. Justin Weinberg on the intellectual achievement of creating questions.