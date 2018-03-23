Jonathan Anomaly (Arizona): Trust, Trade and Moral Progress: How Market Exchange Promotes Trustworthiness. Heather Long on how “trade” became a dirty word. The United States has not been pushing for open markets. Ralph Huenemann (Victoria): United States–China Trade: President Trump’s Misunderstandings. Trump is about to launch a trade war with no way out: President believes he can prevail over China but seems to lack an exit strategy. Trump’s $60 billion tariffs on China are his biggest — and riskiest — trade move yet (and more). In a U.S.-China trade war, Trump voters likely get hurt the most.