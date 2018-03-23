Rodrigo Ponce Santos (UFPR): The Role of The Will in Hannah Arendt’s Theory on Political Conflicts. Kei Hiruta (Oxford): A Democratic Consensus? Isaiah Berlin, Hannah Arendt, and the Anti-totalitarian Family Quarrel. From the inaugural issue of Arendt Studies, here is the Editor’s Introduction. George Prochnik on what Gershom Scholem and Hannah Arendt can teach us about evil today. Jon Baskin reviews Thinking in Public: Strauss, Levinas, Arendt by Benjamin Aldes Wurgaft. Learning to live in the dark: Wen Stephenson on reading Arendt in the time of climate change. Never-before-published Hannah Arendt on what freedom and revolution really mean. Here’s why Hannah Arendt is still relevant on violence and politics.