Qurat ulAin and Terry L. Whiting (Manitoba): Is a “Good Death” at the Time of Animal Slaughter an Essentially Contested Concept? John Hadley (Western Sydney): Does a Painless Death Harm an Invertebrate? Crying elephants and giggling rats — animals have feelings, too. Nicolas Delon (Chicago) and Duncan Purves (Florida): Wild Animal Suffering is Intractable. Do fish suffer? Speakers at a meeting on animal consciousness dive into a deep ethical debate. Amia Srinivasan reviews Other Minds: The Octopus and the Evolution of Intelligent Life by Peter Godfrey-Smith and The Soul of an Octopus: A Surprising Exploration into the Wonder of Consciousness by Sy Montgomery.