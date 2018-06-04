Cristina Bicchieri and Eugen Dimant (Penn): It’s Not A Lie If You Believe It: Lying Under Norm Uncertainty. Dylan Trigg (UCD): Place and Non-place: A Phenomenological Perspective. A major physics experiment just detected a particle that shouldn’t exist. Trump’s trade policy is stuck in the ’80s — the 1680s. Trade sanctions against America won’t work — sanctioning Trump himself might. Euro-skeptic Italian populists are posing a serious threat to the European Union. Trump’s right hand man in Europe wants to “empower” European anti-establishment conservatives. Fashion’s woman problem: Why is it that an industry aimed at women and buoyed by female dollars is still run mostly by men? Closer to beast than angel: Frans de Waal reviews Cognitive Gadgets: The Cultural Evolution of Thinking by Cecilia Heyes.