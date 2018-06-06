Abbe R. Gluck (Yale) and Nicole Huberfeld (BU): What is Federalism in Health Care for? Scott Greer (Michigan): Post-compromise Democrats, Medicare for All, and the Possible Futures of American Health Policy. Voters who like “Medicare for All” may not support single payer. Paul S. Hewitt and Phillip Longman on the case for single-price health care: We could largely solve the cost crisis simply by making Medicare prices universal. Health insurers are “very mindful” of brewing single-payer battle. Medicaid expansion is the key to a progressive revival. Molly Osberg on how people die in America. Paul Krugman on America’s dismal turning point: A lot of things went wrong starting around 1980. Alone in America: Nobody is immune to our epidemic of separation and despair.