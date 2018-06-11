From the Washington Monthly, Russia explains everything about Donald Trump; why Putin should be thrilled with Trump’s performance; and how would this look different if Putin were giving Trump his marching orders? Trump’s policies paying off for man who helped make him president: Vladimir Putin. Trump is making the case that he’s Putin’s puppet. Trump is fulfilling Russia’s dream of splitting the western alliance. We’ve got a problem, a big problem: “If candidate Trump and President Putin had made a corrupt bargain which obligated President Trump to destabilize all U.S. security and trade alliances (especially NATO, which has been Russia’s primary strategic goal for 70 years) and advance the strategic interests of Russia, there’s really nothing more remotely realistic he could have done to accomplish that than what he has in fact done”.