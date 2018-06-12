Trump and Kim sign agreement pledging to work toward “a lasting and stable peace”: It’s far from a peace treaty or a comprehensive deal to dismantle North Korea’s nuclear arsenal — but it’s still progress. The GOP loves diplomacy — when it’s not a Democrat doing it: A future Democratic president might never be able to hold summits like Singapore if partisan domestic politics keeps savaging the negotiations, like the GOP did to Obama on Iran. “Trump and Kim just allowed Singapore government TV cameras into their lunch but not WH pool. Trump said to Host TV: ‘Are you getting a nice photo. So we look nice and handsome and beautiful and perfect?’”

“They (North Korea) have great beaches. You see that whenever they’re exploding their cannons into the ocean. I said, ‘Boy look at that view. Wouldn’t that make a great condo?’”