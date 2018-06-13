Kevin Funk (Florida) and Sebastian Sclofsky (Spring Hill): The Specter That Haunts Political Science: The Neglect and Misreading of Marx in International Relations and Comparative Politics. Peter Kurrild-Klitgaard (Copenhagen): Public Choice and Political Science: A View from Europe. Political scientists see the discipline’s historical division across four subareas as hindering their collective ability to understand Trump’s America — and its future. Daniel W. Drezner on teaching political science in the age of Trump. The academic blog “Monkey Cage” was once a hobby project of a handful of political scientists; now it is part of The Washington Post — what’s changed?