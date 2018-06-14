Jeff Sessions just announced a massive shift in asylum protections for victims of gang and domestic violence (and more and more and more). Trump’s immigration policies are not only racist, they’re sexist. Jessica Winter on how the language of the Trump Administration is the language of domestic violence. The Trump administration’s separation of families at the border, explained. People are dying because of the Trump administration’s immigration policy. How the Trump administration got comfortable separating immigrant kids from their parents. Cruelty is Trump’s only immigration policy: The president is inflicting harm for the sake of inflicting harm. George Packer on Dr. Ruth, Dr. Kissinger, and Trump’s cruelty to families.
Julissa Arce on Donald Trump's anti-immigrant army. The new US policy of separating immigrant children from their parents has chilling historical echoes. Trumpism before Trump: We can’t fully appreciate the current anti-immigration moment without understanding the decades-long investment by right-wing movement politics. First they came for the migrants: Authoritarianism can happen here — for some, it already has. We are the baddies: This era is given to hyperbole, but what’s happening in immigration is a form of fascism, or if you prefer, a form of domestic terrorism dictated by the state.