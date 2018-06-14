Gonzalo Rodriguez-Pereyra (Oxford): Kant on the Existence and Uniqueness of the Best Possible World. Ana Marta Gonzalez (Navarre): The Pending Revolution: Kant as a Moral Revolutionary. An interview with Michael Stevenson on Kant’s critical philosophy. Anil Gomes (Oxford): Kant, the Philosophy of Mind, and Twentieth-Century Analytic Philosophy. The introduction to On the Genealogy of Universals: The Metaphysical Origins of Analytic Philosophy by Fraser MacBride. Joel Isaac (Chicago): The Rise of Analytic Philosophy. Herman Cappelen reviews The Crisis of Method in Contemporary Analytic Philosophy by Avner Baz (and more). You can download Kant and the Foundations of Analytic Philosophy by Robert Hanna (2001).