Ariela Tubert (Puget Sound): Nietzsche and Self-Constitution. From the ASA Sociology of Culture Newsletter, a symposium on Social Theory Now, ed. Claudio E. Benzecry, Monika Krause, and Isaac Ariail Reed. Qatar won the Saudi blockade: A Saudi-led coalition wanted to permanently ostracize its rival — one year later, Qatar has more influence in the West than ever. Steve Bannon’s post-Breitbart project is bitcoin because of course it is. In name of free speech, states crack down on campus protests. Donald Trump actually seems to believe he denuclearized North Korea. Pompeo tries to clean up Trump’s messy claims about North Korea summit. “tweet for everything”.
Manny Fernandez goes inside the former Walmart that is now a shelter for almost 1,500 migrant children. The story behind the strange Trump mural inside a children’s immigration detention center. Carrie Cordero on the ethics of separating families at the border. No, Jeff Sessions, separating kids from their parents isn’t “biblical”. Family separation is horrifying, but we can’t go numb and turn away. Defense contractors cashing in on immigrant kids’ detention. “When/if this ends, there should be tribunals”.