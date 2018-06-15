Fifty years after the conception of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s The Autumn of the Patriarch, it is clear that along with writers, politicians also create their literary precursors — in a word, Garcia Marquez’s “dictator novel” has been deeply influenced by our current national experience of political irrationality. Francis Wilkinson on Trump’s inexhaustible need for enemies. Trump just keeps on lying — because it works. Trump has not transformed the Republican Party — yet. The time has come to acknowledge this hard fact: Conservatives have gone nuts and will continue to be nuts until crushed. The GOP is a Trump cult, boasts Donald Trump Jr.

Elaina Plott on Ivana’s turn in the Trump show. Trump family has gotten much richer since president moved into the White House. “Repeated and willful self-dealing”: Jen Kirby on 5 details from the New York attorney general lawsuit against the Trump Foundation. Buried in the new Trump Foundation lawsuit is a road map to something much bigger.

Meet the guys who tape Trump’s papers back together. “‘We can’t stop the President from ripping things up but we can spend enormous amounts of time and money to pierce them back together again’ really is too on the nose a metaphor”.