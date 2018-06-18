Vladimir Popov (NES): Why Some Countries Have More Billionaires Than Others? (Explaining Variations in Billionaire Intensity of GDP). Jeff Bezos is already $40 billion richer this year — while the typical Amazon worker has made just $12,000. Washington opens de facto embassy in Taiwan, angering China. Anything else would not be good enough: Anna Kinsella on the referendum victory in Ireland. There’s something fatally wrong in the IG report on the FBI and DOJ. By falsely claiming “exoneration”, Trump takes gaslighting to a new level. The most famous psychology study of all time was a sham — why can’t we escape the Stanford Prison Experiment? (and more) Francisco Goldman on World Cup 2018: Waiting for “golazo”.
The Supreme Court’s Husted decision will make it more difficult for Democrats to vote. The Supreme Court’s decision in Husted v. A. Philip Randolph Institute is the culmination of a decadeslong effort to disenfranchise minority and low-income voters. Christian Hosam on the Supreme Court’s long war against voting rights: The problem isn't just state legislatures. If more states start using Ohio’s system, how many voters will be purged? There is no right to vote: Practical obstacles to the exercise of rights make those rights functionally meaningless.