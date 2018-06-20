Seth Lazar (ANU): Just War Theory: Revisionists vs Traditionalists; and Evaluating the Revisionist Critique of Just War Theory. Eduardo Rivera-Lopez (Torcuato Di Tella): The Limited (but Relevant) Role of the Doctrine of the Double Effect in the Just War Theory. Anne Schwenkenbecher (Murdoch): Terrorism, Jus Post Bellum and the Prospect of Peace. Fatma Tasdemir and Gokhan Albayrak (Gazi): The Law of Cyber Warfare in Terms of Jus Ad Bellum and Jus in Bello: Application of International Law to the Unknown? Christopher J. Finlay (Durham): Just War, Cyber War, and the Concept of Violence.
Christian Barry (ANU) and Lars Christie (Oslo): The Moral Equality of Combatants. Victor Tadros (Warwick): The Moral Distinction Between Combatants and Noncombatants: Vulnerable and Defenceless. The soldier in battle is confronted with agonising, even impossible, ethical decisions — could studying philosophy help?