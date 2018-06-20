Tarunabh Khaitan (Oxford) and Jane Calderwood Norton (Auckland): The Place of Religion in Human Rights Law: Distinguishing Freedom of Religion from the Right Against Religious Discrimination. Rebecca M. Bratspies (CUNY): The Climate for Human Rights. I. Glenn Cohen (Harvard): On the Human Right to Health: Statistical Lives, Contingent Persons, and Other Difficult Questions. Jose E. Alvarez (NYU): The Human Right of Property. Yvonne M. Vissing on what the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child offers students. The UK makes history on human rights. US quits UN Human Rights council: What message does it send to the world? (and more)