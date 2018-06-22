Alessandra Tanesini (Cardiff): Intellectual Humility as Attitude. Robert Wright on Sam Harris and the myth of perfectly rational thought. Australia’s mistress of the Intellectual Dark Web: Helen Dale introduces Claire Lehmann. David Runciman reviews Enlightenment Now: The Case for Reason, Science, Humanism by Steven Pinker (and more and more). Paul Krugman on intellectuals, politics and bad faith. Brad DeLong on the damnation of the professional Republican policy intellectuals. John Ganz on why we are so vulnerable to charlatans: We may laugh at how people in the past fell for phony remedies — but we can fall for the same tricks.

Tara Isabella Burton on the religious hunger that drives Jordan Peterson’s fandom. Helen Lewis on Jordan Peterson and the rise of the cargo cult intellectual. Jordan Peterson needs to reconsider the lobster. A feminist philosopher makes the case against Jordan Peterson: Sean Illing interviews Kate Manne, author of Down Girl: The Logic of Misogyny. Christ on a bike: Richard Cooke on the strange case of Jordan Peterson. Jordan Peterson sues Wilfrid Laurier University for defamation following Lindsay Shepherd case.