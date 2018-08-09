From ProPublica, Ian MacDougall goes behind the criminal immigration law: Eugenics and white supremacy. Ruben G. Rumbaut (UC-Irvine), and Katie Dingeman and Anthony Robles (CSULA): Immigration and Crime and the Criminalization of Immigration. William Thomas Worster (Amsterdam): Deporting Dreamers as a Crime Against Humanity. Trump created an office to highlight immigrant crime — a year later, the results are underwhelming. Trump’s new strategy to demonize immigrants: An administration plan to punish legal residents who use public benefits is part of an ugly history of racializing welfare recipients in America.