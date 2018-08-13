Kieran Setiya (MIT): Must Consequentialists Kill? Eva Erman (Stockholm) and Niklas Moller (KTH): The Interdependence of Risk and Moral Theory. Ivar R. Hannikainen (PUC-Rio), Edouard Machery (Pitt), and Fiery A. Cushman (Harvard): Is Utilitarian Sacrifice Becoming More Morally Permissible? Michael Davis (IIT): How Applied Should Applied Ethics Be? Samuel Kahn (IUPUI): Kant and the Duty to Promote One’s Own Happiness. Paul Diduch reviews The Socratic Turn: Knowledge of Good and Evil in an Age of Science by Dustin Sebell. The introduction to The Moral Psychology of Compassion, ed. Carolyn Price and Justin Caouette.
Rachel Fredericks (Ball State): Moral Responsibility for Concepts. Raff Donelson (LSU): Three Problems with Metaethical Minimalism. Pekka Vayrynen (Leeds): A Simple Escape from Moral Twin Earth. Yair Levy (Tel Aviv): Does the Normative Question about Rationality Rest on a Mistake? Garrett Cullity (Adelaide): Stupid Goodness. Brian Cutter (Notre Dame): The Metaphysical Implications of the Moral Significance of Consciousness. Thomas Nagel reviews As If: Idealization and Ideals by Kwame Anthony Appiah (and more). Ami Harbin reviews When Doing the Right Thing is Impossible by Lisa Tessman. Suffering, not just happiness, weighs in the utilitarian calculus.
From Syndicate, a symposium on Moral Psychology by Mark Alfano. David McPherson (Creighton): Manners and the Moral Life. Yishai Cohen (Southern Maine): An Analysis of Recent Empirical Data on “Ought” Implies “Can”. John Basl (Northeastern) and Christian Coons (Bowling Green): Ought to Is: The Puzzle of Moral Science. Mahrad Almotahari (UIC) and Adam Hosein (Northeastern): Is Anything Just Plain Good? Richard Marshall interviews Agnes Callard on ancient philosophy and ethics. Time to abandon grand ethical theories? Julian Baggini argues that morality is often merely a case of muddling through. Are money matters moral matters?
Francisco Garcia Gibson (UBA): Against Moral Purism. Melis Erdur (OUI): Moral Realism and the Incompletability of Morality. Jessica Isserow (ANU) and Colin Klein (Macquarie): Hypocrisy and Moral Authority. Attila Tanyi (Tromso) and Andras Miklos (Rochester): Consequentialism and Its Demands: The Role of Institutions. Seth Lazar (ANU): Moral Sunk Costs. Michael Cholbi (Cal Poly Pomona): Why Moral Expertise Needs Moral Theory. Antti Kauppinen (Helsinki): Who’s Afraid of Trolleys? Paul Hurley (Claremont McKenna): Exiting The Consequentialist Circle: Two Senses of Bringing It About. People aren’t as morally superior as they think they are.
Arnon Levy (HUJI) and Yair Levy (Tel Aviv): Evolutionary Debunking Arguments Meet Evolutionary Science. H. E. Baber (San Diego): Is Utilitarianism Bad for Women? Mark Sheskin (Yale) et al.: The Needs of the Many Do Not Outweigh the Needs of the Few: The Limits of Individual Sacrifice across Diverse Cultures. Janyne Sattler (UFSC): Playing Ethics and Teaching Morality: How Wittgenstein Could Help Us to Apply Games to the Moral Living. Nathan Nobis and Victor F. Abundez-Guerra on responding to morally flawed historical philosophers and philosophies. An Oxford scholar of moral responsibility had his ideas tested in court after he hit a child while driving.