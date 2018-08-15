Katja Doose (Birmingham): Spitak: The Last Petrified Soviet Utopia. Lula: There is a right-wing coup underway in Brazil. “No such thing”: China denies U.N. reports of Uighur detention camps. The Trump administration is launching stealth attacks on veterans. “Beautiful” and “lovely”: Trump tweets reflect fixation on women’s appearances. Trump has no black senior White House staff. Convergence is worse than collusion: Trump and Putin share many more goals than just Trump’s election. On Periscope, Alex Jones tells supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready against antifa, the mainstream media, and “Chicom operatives”. Turkey’s economy is on a collision course with reality (and more). How three conspiracy theorists took Q and sparked Qanon.
From Vox, the 11 juiciest anecdotes from Omarosa’s gossipy Trump tell-all; and did Omarosa’s secret recordings break the law? Trump campaign launches new legal action against Omarosa. If Trump thinks his non-disclosure agreement with Omarosa is binding, he better think again (and more). Donald Trump hires the worst people, according to Trump. Trump calling Omarosa a “dog” isn’t just racist or sexist — it’s part of a pattern (and more). Trump vs Omarosa: Why is a woman who does something disagreeable dismissed as “crazy”? “People are terrified”: Trump staffers live in fear of Omarosa’s next tape. “He created Omarosa”: How Trump’s protegee turned his tactics against him. Trump is right to be scared of an n-word tape. Carlos Lozada: I read six sycophantic pro-Trump books — and then I read Omarosa.