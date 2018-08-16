Katharina Block and Toni Schmader (UBC) and Alyssa Croft (Arizona): Worth Less? Why Men (and Women) Devalue Care-Oriented Careers. The Left’s hatred of Jordan Peterson is perfectly rational. What happens to #MeToo when a feminist is the accused? Avital Ronell, a superstar professor, was found by N.Y.U. to have sexually harassed a male grad student — but his charges have met disbelief from some feminist scholars (and more and more). With little fanfare, Trump and McConnell reshape the nation’s circuit courts. After shocking Catholic abuse report, the law can do little — for now. She works for Trump, he can’t stand him: This is life with Kellyanne and George Conway. Can cryptocurrency revolutionize the rituals of money?
Democrats are making Congress look more like America — Republicans are fighting this. Midwest Democrats’ answer to Trump: White, conventional and boring. This is what the average American looks like in 2018.