Justina Diaz Legaspe (UBA), and Chang Liu and Robert J. Stainton (UWO): Slurs and Register: A Case Study in Meaning Pluralism. Salil Tripathi on Bangladesh’s authoritarian turn. “How could this happen again?” Why this Catholic abuse scandal seems worse than 2002. Gerard Mannion on why it is time for all U.S. bishops to resign. A murky scandal involving a powerful punk rock dharma teacher is dividing a major Buddhist community. Pentagon worried that U.S. trade war with China could lead to actual war. Thanks, Paul Manafort — for showing that the U.S. needs to crack down on dirty money. The introduction to Caliphate Redefined: The Mystical Turn in Ottoman Political Thought by Huseyin Yilmaz.

When a woman is accused of sexual misconduct: Andrew O’Hehir on the strange case of Avital Ronell. Avital and Nimrod: Jon Wiener on sexual harassment and “campy communications” at NYU. The messy NYU case — in which a feminist scholar is accused, and in which evidence continues to come out — morphs into a debate about academic stars. Corey Robin on the unsexy truth about the Avital Ronell scandal.